Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

PFM stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

