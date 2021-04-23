Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

