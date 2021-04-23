Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,999 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

