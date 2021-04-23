Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,351,000 after buying an additional 127,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,725,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

