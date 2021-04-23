Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 9.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.