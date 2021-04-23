Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,718 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000.

PAVE opened at $25.49 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

