Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

