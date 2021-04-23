Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.91

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.91 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 127.60 ($1.67). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,999,785 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

