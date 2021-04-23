Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) versus Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. -2.80% -38.14% -1.60%

62.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 1.15 $10.98 million $0.50 35.58

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Capital Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 1 1 0 2.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, indicating that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Global Capital Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

