Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio Sells 46,500 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 241,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

