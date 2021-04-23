Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was up 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRN shares. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

