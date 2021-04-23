Gridcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $20,171.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $20,171.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 445,789,075 coins and its circulating supply is 415,136,043 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

