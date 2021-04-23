Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Shares Up 12.1%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.