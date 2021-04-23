Grin Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $52.05 million and $19.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,792.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.67 or 0.04604429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00470623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $791.92 or 0.01590423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00673533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.17 or 0.00486350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 113.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00428472 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,293,680 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.