Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Several research firms have commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

