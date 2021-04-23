Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.05

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.05 and traded as high as C$31.32. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.05, with a volume of 1,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$861.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.74.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.