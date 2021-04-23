Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 14,600 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 113,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,291. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.