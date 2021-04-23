Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 41,040 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

ICE stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

