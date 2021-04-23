Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.42% of Itron worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Itron by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.97. 4,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

