Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,305.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $360,919,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 660.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,277,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,183,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,092.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 640,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 586,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 165,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,456,043. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.35.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.