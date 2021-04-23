Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $18.73 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.64% of Canadian Solar worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 29,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,939. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

