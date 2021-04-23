Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $20.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.60.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $619.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.44 and a 200-day moving average of $501.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

