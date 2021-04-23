Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $21.49 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $12.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $606.57. 162,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $377.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

