Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $47.04 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.15% of V.F. worth $47,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,672. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.