Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $7.26 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.27. 38,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,895. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

