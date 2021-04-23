Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 151,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 342,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

