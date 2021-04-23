Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.21% of Hubbell worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,618. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.90. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

