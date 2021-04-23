Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 142,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042,613. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

