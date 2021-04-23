Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 18,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

