Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 43,900 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.32% of Ormat Technologies worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 6,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

