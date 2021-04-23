Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 84,700 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.21% of First Solar worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

