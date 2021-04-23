Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $129.79. 241,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

