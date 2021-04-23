Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,680 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.84. The company has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

