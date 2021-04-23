Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

