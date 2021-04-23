Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 8.49% of ConocoPhillips worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $49.71. 111,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 million, a PE ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

