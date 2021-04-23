Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,291. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

