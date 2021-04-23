Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

