Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 485,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 8,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.