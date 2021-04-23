Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $52,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $16.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $811.63. 6,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

