Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 6,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.14% of Paychex worth $50,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 21,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

