Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 8,700 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $55,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

RTX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.