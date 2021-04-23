Guinness Asset Management LTD Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $56,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. 14,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

