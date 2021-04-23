Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 112,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,129.7% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 398,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.