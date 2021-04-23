Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.99. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

