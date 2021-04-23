Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,623. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,207 shares of company stock worth $29,325,320. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.