Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.58. 131,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,042,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

