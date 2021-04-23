Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.10. 14,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.68 and its 200-day moving average is $474.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.