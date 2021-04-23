Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $8.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.85. 254,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.