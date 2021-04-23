Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. 4,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,774. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

