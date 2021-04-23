Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 97,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

